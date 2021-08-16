RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) & Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Head to Head Analysis

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLX Technology and Philip Morris International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $585.40 million 13.32 -$19.63 million N/A N/A Philip Morris International $76.05 billion 2.08 $8.06 billion $5.17 19.65

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 11.13% -91.56% 22.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RLX Technology and Philip Morris International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Philip Morris International 0 4 7 0 2.64

RLX Technology currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 398.01%. Philip Morris International has a consensus price target of $99.69, suggesting a potential downside of 1.87%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Philip Morris International.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats RLX Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada. The company was founded by Philip Morris in 1847 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

