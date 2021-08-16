Robert W. Baird Raises Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $65.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

