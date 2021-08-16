Rodgers & Associates LTD Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 307.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.