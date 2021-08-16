Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $257,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $138.48.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

