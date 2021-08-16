Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $107.29 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

