Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 16,128 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881,715 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after buying an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after buying an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.67 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

