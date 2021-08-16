Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Rollins by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,646,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rollins by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rollins has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.