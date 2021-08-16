Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 731 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $36,082,270. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.90.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $607.85 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $300.96 and a one year high of $618.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $538.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

