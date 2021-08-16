Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $409,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

