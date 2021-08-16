Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 100 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services stock opened at $120.57 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

