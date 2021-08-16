Roth Capital Raises Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $66.50

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $66.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Fathom stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fathom news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $690,222.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,940,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $136,329.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,147.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,540 shares of company stock worth $3,542,409.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 1,323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

