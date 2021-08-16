Round Table Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $150.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.44. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $151.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

