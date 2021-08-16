Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROVVF remained flat at $$7.98 during trading on Monday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rovio Entertainment Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

