Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

