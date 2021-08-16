Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$59.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10. Stelco has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

