Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 61.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 271,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 349,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,150.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 32,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares during the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

