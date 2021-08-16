Royal Bank of Canada Has $731,000 Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE MSA opened at $160.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

