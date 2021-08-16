Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,749 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GMS were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.46. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

