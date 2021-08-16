Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,663 Shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.55% of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43. Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

