Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGC opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $392.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

