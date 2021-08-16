Royalty Pharma plc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Royalty Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 42,915 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

