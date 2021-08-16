Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.
Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.55.
About Ryan Specialty Group
