Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.