Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Ryder Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

