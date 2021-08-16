S.Finance (SFG) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $24,209.79 and $499,828.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.89 or 0.00934803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00112135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047645 BTC.

About S.Finance

SFG is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

