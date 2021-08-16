Safe Haven Market Cap Reaches $15.49 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.29 or 0.00900017 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

