Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.92.

SAIA opened at $245.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 68.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Saia by 20.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

