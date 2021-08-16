SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.19 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -107.78 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,270 shares of company stock worth $1,764,861 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

