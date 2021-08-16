Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $10.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

SFRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

