Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.20.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $58.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

