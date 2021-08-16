Scala Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $2,273.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00054040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00135326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00159779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,194.22 or 0.99895176 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.00921786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00676741 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.