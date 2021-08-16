Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.67.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 28,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $1,816,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 856,030 shares of company stock valued at $63,184,972.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.