Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 174,904 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $101.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

