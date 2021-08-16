Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.93 ($85.80).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.12. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.