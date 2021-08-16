Scry.info (DDD) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $50,665.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00908424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00107799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

