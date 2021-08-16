SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of SeaSpine worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNE stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.21.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

