Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 194,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AIHS opened at $0.70 on Monday. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 763.53% and a negative net margin of 168.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.
About Senmiao Technology
Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.
