Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 194,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.70 on Monday. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 763.53% and a negative net margin of 168.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.