Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 289,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

