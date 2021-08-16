Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $$8.16 during midday trading on Monday. SES has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

