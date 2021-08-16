Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SIELY opened at $4.83 on Monday. Shanghai Electric Group has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

