Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives C$34.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of SJR.B stock opened at C$36.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$21.50 and a 12-month high of C$36.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.65%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

