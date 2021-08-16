Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $0.08. Shopify reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $9.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $13.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,484.60. 43,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,989. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,469.24. The firm has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.