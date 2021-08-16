Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Increases By 100.1%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 100.1% from the July 15th total of 594,800 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

