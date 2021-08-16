Short Interest in Advant-e Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADVC) Expands By 200.0%

Advant-e Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADVC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ADVC stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. Advant-e has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Advant-e Company Profile

Advant-e Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, resells, and hosts software; and provides services that allow its customers to send and receive business documents electronically in standard and proprietary formats. The company offers hosted electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions that utilize the Internet as the communications method to connect with business partners, integrate data with internal systems, expand and manage electronic trading communities, and validate data through a hosted business rule service.

