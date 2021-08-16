Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Grows By 140.9%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

