Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Grows By 73.8%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the July 15th total of 736,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 501,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.15 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

