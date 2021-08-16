Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Grows By 203.6%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1,955.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,241 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,357. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

