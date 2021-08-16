Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Drops By 63.9%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BOZTY traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOZTY. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

