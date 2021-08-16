Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Drops By 63.9%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BOZTY traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOZTY. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.