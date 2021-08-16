Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Declines By 75.3%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,361,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Creative Medical Technology stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 16,770,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,916,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Creative Medical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; Amniostem for the treatment of strokes, radiation, toxicity, and glioma; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.