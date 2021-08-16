Short Interest in Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Expands By 79.5%

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the July 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,014,460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cybernetic Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Cybernetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Cybernetic Technologies
