Short Interest in Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Expands By 79.5%

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the July 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,014,460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cybernetic Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Cybernetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

