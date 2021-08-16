Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Expands By 194.1%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSEEY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.37. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.78.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

